LOT Polish Airlines explores new operational base in Chisinau, Moldova

LOT Polish Airlines is considering launching an operational base in Chisinau, following discussions between Moldovan officials and airline executives. The airline’s representatives recently visited Marculesti to evaluate passenger and cargo flight opportunities.

Key points

Potential expansion of LOT’s operations in Moldova.

Focus on enhancing air connectivity between Moldova and Poland.

Part of Moldova’s efforts to diversify routes and boost economic cooperation.

Officials emphasized the importance of improved mobility for both citizens and businesses, with further developments expected in the near future.