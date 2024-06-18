Corendon Airlines launches new flights from Cologne/Bonn to Bodrum

Corendon Airlines has inaugurated a new flight route connecting Cologne/Bonn Airport to Bodrum, Turkey. The first flight took off on 17 June at 12:10, marking the start of bi-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays.

Highlights

Popular Destination : Bodrum, located on Turkey’s Aegean coast, is renowned for its sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and vibrant nightlife. It also boasts historical sites like the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus and a historic castle-turned-museum of underwater archaeology.

: Bodrum, located on Turkey’s Aegean coast, is renowned for its sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and vibrant nightlife. It also boasts historical sites like the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus and a historic castle-turned-museum of underwater archaeology. Flight Schedule : Flights depart from Cologne/Bonn at 12:10 on Mondays and 14:55 on Fridays, with a flight duration of approximately three hours. Return flights are also available on the same days.

: Flights depart from Cologne/Bonn at 12:10 on Mondays and 14:55 on Fridays, with a flight duration of approximately three hours. Return flights are also available on the same days. Aircraft: The route is serviced by a Boeing 737-800.

Comments

Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH: “Turkey is a very popular destination for holidays in the sun and on the beach for many of our passengers, especially in the summer months. With the flights to Bodrum, Corendon Airlines is now creating another attractive connection from Cologne/Bonn to a popular seaside resort.”

Additional Routes: Corendon Airlines also offers flights from Cologne/Bonn to other Turkish destinations, including Antalya, Izmir, and Ankara. Its sister company, Corendon Europe, connects the airport to destinations such as Fuerteventura, Hurghada, and Crete.