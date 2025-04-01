LOT Polish Airlines launches Krakow-Paris Orly route

LOT Polish Airlines has inaugurated direct flights between Krakow and Paris-Orly, strengthening regional connectivity and expanding its presence at Polish airports. The route, launched on March 31, 2025, initially operates six times per week, increasing to daily service from April 14.

The connection enhances both tourism and business travel, linking two cultural and economic hubs. Operated by fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the flights provide a comfortable and sustainable travel option.

With Orly’s proximity to Paris’ business districts and Krakow’s growing importance as a regional hub, the new service is expected to boost passenger traffic and economic ties between Poland and France.