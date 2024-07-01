Gulf Air launches Munich-Bahrain route

Today, Gulf Air, the national airline of the Kingdom of Bahrain, inaugurated its new route from Munich to Bahrain. The launch was celebrated at Munich Airport with a water baptism, a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, and gingerbread hearts.

The new route strengthens the flight network between Munich and the Gulf States, significantly benefiting Bavarian tourism. In 2023, Munich saw around 400,000 overnight stays by visitors from the Gulf region, marking a five percent increase from the previous year.

Flight Details

Frequency: Four times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays)

Aircraft: Airbus A321neo

Airbus A321neo Schedule: Arrival in Munich: 06:35 Departure to Bahrain: 12:20



Destination Highlights

Bahrain offers a blend of tradition and modernity, making it an attractive vacation spot or stopover. The island state is connected to Saudi Arabia via the 25-km King Fahd Causeway.

Bahrain serves as an international hub with flights to destinations like India, Singapore, Thailand, the Maldives, and China.