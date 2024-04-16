Eindhoven Airport gears up for May holiday rush with 20,000-24,000 daily passengers

As the May vacation period approaches, Eindhoven Airport is bracing for a surge in passenger traffic, with an estimated 20,000 to 24,000 travellers expected daily, encompassing departing and arriving passengers. This peak season extends beyond the official May holiday week, spanning from Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, May 5. Notably, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays emerge as the busiest days during this period.

Throughout the May holiday timeframe, approximately 150,000 passengers are anticipated to pass through the airport weekly, factoring in arrivals and departures. Specifically, during the week from Monday, April 29 to May 5, the airport foresees 431 departing flights (roughly 61 per day), maintaining a similar flight volume compared to last year.

To streamline travel experiences, Eindhoven Airport encourages passengers to utilise online check-in services provided by airlines and secure a designated time slot for security checks via the airport’s website. Additionally, travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight departure, though individual airline recommendations should also be considered. Pre-booking parking spaces online through the airport’s website is recommended, with the terminal opening at 04:30, coinciding with the commencement of security screenings. Further travel tips for a smooth journey are available on the airport’s website.