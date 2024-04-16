Ascend Airways attains UK Air Operator Certificate, accelerating expansion plans

Ascend Airways has achieved a significant milestone with the acquisition of an updated Air Operator Certificate, Type A Operating License, and Route Licence from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As a recent addition to Avia Solutions Group’s (ASG) portfolio of ACMI airlines, Ascend Airways is poised to make its mark in the aviation industry. ASG, the world’s largest ACMI provider, with a fleet of 212 aircraft, stands to benefit from Ascend Airways’ unrestricted access to the UK ACMI and charter market, thereby bolstering its market presence globally.

With plans to commence operations with a fleet of two Boeing 737 aircraft this year, Ascend Airways aims to expand its fleet further in the future. CEO Alastair Willson expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the dedicated effort of the team and outlining the airline’s strategic vision. Ascend Airways plans to leverage its newly acquired UK AOC to meet the needs of its launch customer and establish Ascend Airways Malaysia, aiming to capitalise on seasonal demand between the UK and Malaysia and tap into the burgeoning Southeast Asian market.

Avia Solutions Group, headquartered in Ireland, is set on a trajectory of expansion, with twelve AOCs currently under its belt. The group aims to establish and acquire four additional airlines across various countries, including Brazil, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia by the end of 2024, further solidifying its position as a key player in the aviation industry.