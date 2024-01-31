ITA Airways resumes flights between Tel Aviv and Rome starting March 1

ITA Airways has announced the resumption of flights between Tel Aviv Ben Gurion and Rome Fiumicino, starting on March 1, 2024. Initially, there will be three weekly frequencies, with plans to increase during the summer season based on geopolitical developments.

The March schedule includes flights departing from Tel Aviv every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 15:20 (local time) and arriving in Rome at 18:05 (local time). Return flights from Rome depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 10:00 (local time) and arrive in Tel Aviv at 14:20 (local time). From March 31 onward, the schedule will be adjusted for the entire 2024 summer season, offering improved connectivity to ITA Airways’ intercontinental destinations, particularly in North America.

The restart of these flights is facilitated by cooperation with Italian and Israeli authorities and is seen as strategically important for ITA Airways in enhancing commercial, social, and cultural relations between the two markets.

Tickets for ITA Airways flights can be purchased through various channels, including the company’s website, contact center, travel agencies, and airport ticket offices.