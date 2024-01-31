Embraer deliveries increased 13% in 2023 and backlog reached US$18.7 billion, a US$1.2 billion growth

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer reported a 13% increase in deliveries in 2023, delivering 181 aircraft compared to 160 in 2022. The backlog reached US$18.7 billion, a growth of US$1.2 billion year-on-year (YoY), the highest since 1Q18.

Executive Aviation led with the largest delivery volume in seven years, posting a book-to-bill of over 1.3:1 and a backlog of US$4.3 billion.

In Defense & Security, South Korea selected the C-390 Millennium in a public tender, contributing to the unit’s US$2.5 billion backlog.

Commercial Aviation saw a 12% YoY increase in E-Jets family deliveries, with the E2 group deliveries doubling to 39 in 2023. Porter Airlines placed a firm order for 25 E195-E2s, adding to their existing 50 firm orders.

The Services & Support backlog reached a record US$3.1 billion, reflecting long-term contracts for logistical support and airframe maintenance programs.

Embraer also announced a deal to double its maintenance service capacity for executive jets in the United States with the addition of three MRO facilities.