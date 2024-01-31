Nationwide strike also affects Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn airports on Thursday, 1 February 2024

The trade union ver.di has called for a nationwide 24-hour warning strike affecting airport security checkpoint employees across Germany, starting from Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 22:00, until Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 22:00. This strike will impact various airports, including Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Berlin Brandenburg.

Hamburg Airport:

Due to the ver.di strike, the central security checkpoint at Hamburg Airport will remain closed on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Consequently, all 126 departures on that day will either be cancelled or take place without passengers. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines or tour operators for information on flight status, cancellations, and rebooking options. Arrivals are still possible, but significant delays are expected throughout the day.

In preparation for the strike, airlines are revising their flight schedules, with rebookings expected for Friday, February 2, 2024, and subsequent days. Originally, Hamburg Airport had planned 253 flights (126 departures and 127 arrivals) on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The situation is continuously updated on the Hamburg Airport website.

Statement from Katja Bromm, Head of Communications at Hamburg Airport:

“Travellers are being severely affected these weeks and days: Strikes in local and long-distance transport are paralysing the country for days – after the railways with the S-Bahn, air traffic is now following suit. At Hamburg Airport, this ver.di strike is affecting around 15,000 departing passengers in particular, who were due to fly to their holiday destinations or to visit family and friends this Thursday. Over 126 flights will have to be cancelled in Hamburg due to the ver.di strike.”

Cologne/Bonn Airport:

Similarly, Cologne/Bonn Airport will experience significant disruptions and flight cancellations due to the ver.di strike on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Passengers with flights booked on this day are urged to check with their airline or travel organiser for the latest information on flight status before travelling to the airport. The airport had initially planned 103 passenger flights (52 departures and 51 arrivals) on Thursday.

Berlin Brandenburg Airport:

Please refer to our article published yesterday.

All three airports express regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and emphasise that the situation is subject to change based on ongoing negotiations and developments.