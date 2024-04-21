LOT resumes flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut amidst improved Middle East stability

LOT, Poland’s national airline, has decided to resume flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut following a period of regional stability.

The announcement comes one day after the airline suspended flights due to security concerns stemming from recent events, including an Iranian attack on Israel and subsequent tensions.

However, with the situation showing signs of improvement and both sides downplaying further escalation, LOT spokesperson Krzysztof Moczulski confirmed the reversal of the decision. The first flight to Beirut is set to depart from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, followed by a flight to Tel Aviv, signalling a return to normal operations amidst a more stable Middle East environment.