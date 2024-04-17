Brussels Airlines will resume Tel Aviv flights on Thursday

Brussels Airlines will resume flights to the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday after announcing the decision on Tuesday. Flight SN3928 (Airbus A320 registered OO-TCV) will leave Brussels Airport on Thursday, 18 April, at 09:20.

A flight had been cancelled on Sunday due to drone and missile launches by Iran. Another flight was previously cancelled on Monday for a different reason.

The airline plans to continue monitoring the situation closely and may adjust its flight schedule if necessary.

Other airlines, including Swiss, Air France, and KLM, are also resuming flights to and from Israel, while easyJet has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until at least the end of October due to the evolving situation in Israel.