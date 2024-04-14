Brussels Airlines cancelled flight to Tel Aviv this Sunday morning given tense Middle East situation

André Orban
Brussels Airlines cancelled flight SN3287 to Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday morning with Airbus A320 registered OO-TCV given the situation in Israel, its spokesman Nico Cardone confirmed.

The next flight to Tel Aviv is scheduled for Thursday at 09:20. No decision to cancel or maintain has yet been made.

The Lufthansa group, which includes Brussels Airlines, has decided to cancel all its flights to Israel, Jordan and Irak for the next 48 hours. Brussels Airlines normally flies to Tel Aviv three times a week. Monday’s flight had already been cancelled due to other circumstances.

