British Airways re-launches flights from London Heathrow to Bermuda in Spring 2021

British Airways has announced that from 28 March 2021, it will operate daily flights from London Heathrow Terminal 5 to Bermuda.

The flights will depart from London Heathrow at 14:55, landing in Bermuda at 18:25. The route will be operated by a Boeing 777-200, which will soon feature the airline’s new Club Suite.

Bermuda’s beautiful, secluded islands situated in the North Atlantic Ocean are home to some of the world’s most stunning reefs for scuba diving or snorkelling and visitors will benefit from luxury accommodation, selected by the experts at British Airways Holidays for the perfect escape in 2021.

BA’s Director of Network and Alliances, Neil Chernoff, said: “We are delighted to launch flights from Heathrow to Bermuda. This is the first time we have flown to Bermuda from London’s biggest airport for over three decades. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience our world-class facilities at Heathrow Terminal 5.

“Whether our customers are travelling on business, visiting friends and family or taking a holiday, Bermuda is now even more accessible from the UK’s largest airport – a gateway for many of our destinations worldwide.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with British Airways, an airline connecting Bermuda to London for more than 85 years”, confirmed Bermuda’s Minister of Transport the Hon. Neville Tyrrell. “The island’s leading industry groups see clear benefits for international business and tourism as a result of this decision, which should prove pivotal in the island’s pandemic recovery.”

Tickets are now on sale, with return fares from as low as £510.

The airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Background

This will be the first time the airline has flown from London Heathrow to Bermuda since 1989.