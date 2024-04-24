London Heathrow passenger numbers hit record – results for Q1 2024

London Heathrow Airport has reported record-breaking passenger numbers for the first quarter of 2024, with 18.5 million travellers passing through, marking an all-time high. This achievement is attributed to growth on key business routes such as Delhi and Mumbai, increased North American traffic, and a significant surge in demand from East Asian markets, which saw a 40% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite traditionally being a quieter period, the strong performance sets the stage for an expected record-breaking summer season.

In response to this growth, Heathrow has launched a refreshed business strategy aimed at becoming an extraordinary airport fit for the future, with a renewed commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and sustainability efforts under their Heathrow 2.0 initiative. The airport is also making significant investments in infrastructure, including a £1 billion next-generation security program, upgrading baggage systems, and undertaking runway resurfacing projects to improve service and resilience.

Financially, Heathrow reported an adjusted profit before tax of £83 million for Q1, with strong liquidity of £3.8 billion. However, the airport is focused on maintaining cost control and delivering efficiencies to meet regulatory requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority. While no dividends are forecasted for 2024, they remain a possibility depending on financial performance.

Despite these successes, Heathrow’s CFO expressed concerns about current government policies that could limit the UK’s growth and competitiveness in the aviation sector. They call for a reevaluation of policies such as the “tourist tax” and travel visas for transiting passengers, advocating for a supportive policy environment that encourages international visitors and business activities in the UK.

Looking ahead, Heathrow anticipates its busiest summer yet and is prepared to continue delivering excellent service to passengers amid increasing demand and expansion efforts.