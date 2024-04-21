British Airways resumes daily route to Abu Dhabi, strengthening UK-UAE connections

British Airways has resumed operations to Abu Dhabi with the launch of a new daily route from London Heathrow to Zayed International Airport. After a four-year hiatus, passengers and crew were warmly welcomed upon arrival.

The service, utilising Boeing 787-9 aircraft during the summer of 2024, enhances the airline’s global network and bolsters connections between the UAE and the UK, catering to diverse travel needs ranging from leisure to business.

Departing from London Heathrow at 22:25 and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 08:30 the following day, flight BA073, and returning as BA072 departing Abu Dhabi at 10:10 and arriving in London Heathrow at 15:20.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasising the potential to enrich connectivity and tourism. Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer at British Airways, highlighted the significance of the new route in expanding their global reach and reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to delivering exceptional service. Laming also personally acknowledged the honour of returning to Abu Dhabi, where he resided for nearly a decade.