UIA adjusts flight schedule for October and postpones flights to Brussels until 24 October

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) postpones the start of flights Kyiv-Brussels-Kyiv and Kyiv-Dusseldorf-Kyiv until October 24, 2020. UIA will also temporarily suspend flights Kharkiv-Tel-Aviv-Kharkiv from October, 4 and Dnipro-Tel-Aviv-Dnipro from October, 8. The revision of the flight schedule at the end of summer navigation is associated with a decrease in traffic on these European destinations due to the transition to the autumn-winter low season for aviation. The decision was also influenced by restrictions on crossing Israel’s borders from September, 25 to October, 11.

These circumstances also led to a revision of frequencies on several more flights:

flights Kyiv-Tel-Aviv-Kyiv will be operated with the exclusion of the frequency on Tuesdays, respectively the other frequencies according to the schedule on Mondays, on Wednesdays, on Thursdays and on Sundays; flights Odesa-Tel-Aviv-Odesa will be operated on Thursdays.

In the future, UIA will monitor the situation in these areas and will do everything possible to ensure that passengers are immediately able to use the relevant flights to reduce the quarantine requirements of foreign countries.

All other routes remain unchanged. You can check flight schedules and book tickets at www.FlyUIA.com. Passengers already booked on UIA flights are encouraged to visit the UIA website to gain access to all of the new features of the “Booking Management” service, which allows passengers to change dates and other itinerary changes by visiting the website. For more information, please click this link.

During these unprecedented times due to the worldwide pandemic, Ukraine International Airlines places the safety and health of our passengers and crew at the highest levels. UIA applies safety standards and procedures provided by the World Health Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service. Safety measures onboard can be found here.

Information about flying through UIA’s hub at Kyiv Boryspil Airport can be found by clicking this link.

September 30, 2020