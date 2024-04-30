Aer Lingus restores Minneapolis-St. Paul route, introduces enhanced inflight experience

Aer Lingus celebrates the relaunch of its Dublin to Minneapolis-St. Paul route, marking the full restoration of its pre-pandemic North American network.

With four weekly roundtrip flights on Airbus A330 aircraft, the airline aims to meet the strong demand for this highly anticipated route. The ‘Twin Cities’ offer a blend of business and leisure attractions, facilitating seamless connections to Europe via Aer Lingus’ Dublin hub.

Business Class passengers can indulge in a new inflight menu featuring Irish-inspired cuisine, while all passengers benefit from upgraded Wi-Fi speeds and an expanded entertainment library.