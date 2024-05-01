Ryanair flight diverted to Palma de Mallorca after passenger disturbance: crew seeks police assistance

A recent incident on Ryanair flight FR9177 from Dublin to Ibiza resulted in the Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EFK being diverted to Palma de Mallorca after a group of passengers began to disturb on board.

The crew sought police assistance, leading to the removal of the disruptive passengers upon landing in Palma. Although the airline confirmed the disturbance, witnesses claim it was the Civil Guard who intervened and detained the drunk passengers responsible for attacking a stewardess.

After 1 hour and a half on the ground, the aircraft took off again for the short flight to Ibiza.