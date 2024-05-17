Traffic and transport figures for April 2024 at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport: +7%

Passenger Statistics:
- Total passengers: Almost 5.5 million passengers travelled to, from, or via Schiphol in April 2024.
- Passenger Increase: This marks an increase of almost 7% compared to April 2023.
- Departures/Arrivals: Of these, 3.6 million passengers departed from or arrived at Schiphol, while 1.8 million transferred at the airport.
- Transfer Passengers: There were 900,000 transfer passengers, counted twice according to international standards.
Most Popular Destinations:
- European vs. Intercontinental: 3.9 million passengers flew to or from European destinations, while 1.6 million passengers travelled to or from intercontinental destinations outside Europe.
- Top Destinations: The United Kingdom ranked as the most popular destination, followed by Spain, Italy, the United States, and Turkey.
Flight Statistics:
- Total Flights: Schiphol handled 39,142 flights in April 2024.
- Increase: This reflects an 8% increase compared to April 2023.
- Destination Breakdown: Of these flights, 32,101 were destined for European locations, and 7,041 were headed to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo Operations:
- Cargo Flights: The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 9% compared to April 2023, totalling 1,199 cargo flights.
- Cargo Volume: Despite the decrease in the number of flights, the total transported volume increased by almost 4% compared to the previous year, reaching 117,657 tonnes.