SWISS completes AeroSHARK technology installation on entire Boeing 777 fleet

SWISS has completed the installation of AeroSHARK technology on its entire fleet of Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft over the past 18 months.

The innovative AeroSHARK film, applied to the fuselage and engine nacelles, mimics the hydrodynamic properties of shark skin, reducing air resistance and fuel consumption by around one percent.

With all 12 of its flagship long-haul Boeing 777s now equipped with this technology, SWISS boasts the world’s first fully AeroSHARKed aircraft fleet. Developed in partnership with Lufthansa Technik and BASF, SWISS is also exploring the possibility of extending AeroSHARK application to other aircraft types in its long-haul fleet in the future.