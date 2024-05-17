Enhancing the passenger experience at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has unveiled two new areas aimed at improving the passenger experience. These areas, inaugurated on May 16, 2024, include the Mobility Centre and an extensively redesigned esplanade. The collaboration between Flibco.com, Fritapapa, Schamp – La Cantine, and Brussels Charleroi Airport seeks to offer enhanced comfort, choice, and convenience to travelers, positioning BSCA as a premier starting point for various journeys.

Mobility Centre: The newly constructed Mobility Centre, representing a €4 million investment, boasts cutting-edge digital outlets and a waiting room. It serves as a hub for passengers utilising Flibco.com’s direct shuttle service to various towns and cities in BeNeLux and France. The centre aims to revolutionise the passenger experience by providing unparalleled comfort and convenience from the starting point to the boarding gate. Flibco.com’s Commitment: Flibco.com, committed to enhancing customer experience, anticipates transporting over two million passengers annually. The Mobility Centre is integral to BSCA’s infrastructure, facilitating access for departing passengers. Redesigned esplanade: The redesigned esplanade offers diverse food and beverage options for travellers. Collaborations with Schamp – La Cantine and Fritapapa aim to provide quality dining experiences. Schamp – La Cantine offers breakfast and snack options prepared with locally sourced, artisanal ingredients. Fritapapa, known for its savoury treats, has expanded its outlet to accommodate more customers and enhance its product range. Holiday Atmosphere: Fritapapa’s revamped outlet features a children’s play area and atmospheric décor, creating a holiday ambiance for travellers. The menu includes classic Belgian favourites, such as fresh chips cooked in traditional Belgian style and burgers made from locally sourced beef.

Philippe VERDONCK, CEO of BSCA: Expresses satisfaction with the completion of the four-year project, emphasising the enhanced facilities and improved passenger experience.

Paul DE MUYNCK, Country Director at Flibco.com: Views the Mobility Centre as a significant milestone in improving customer experience and reaffirms the company's commitment to enhancing services.

Pierre ARTUSO, CEO of Fritapapa: Highlights the expansion of Fritapapa's outlet and the addition of new features to create a holiday-inspired atmosphere for travellers.

With the inauguration of these new areas, BSCA aims to provide travellers with a seamless and enjoyable experience, from arrival to departure. The collaboration between various partners underscores the airport’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.