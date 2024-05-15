Caught on camera: ground staffer falls during turnaround TransNusa Airbus A320

A shocking incident during turnaround of a TransNusa Airbus A320 (registered PK-TLB) at Jakarta Airport, Indonesia was caught on camera. A ground staffer, most likely the redcap, saluted the crew for a safe flight while ground staff were moving away the mobile stairs from the aircraft.

Unaware of the gap that lied ahead of him, he fell a few meters onto the tarmac. Social media comments indicate that the agent didn’t sustain life threatening injuries.

Airport authorities have started an investigation into the mishap and assured to take measures to prevent future accidents.

A staff member plummeted from the L1 door of a TransNusa Airbus A320 as the step ladder was abruptly removed without proper coordination, leading to the terrifying fall. Social media reports confirm that his injuries are not life-threatening. ? Unkown#indonesia #ramplife pic.twitter.com/CSSl1LZ6gq — A Fly Guy's Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) May 15, 2024