Caught on camera: ground staffer falls during turnaround TransNusa Airbus A320

Bart Noëth
A shocking incident during turnaround of a TransNusa Airbus A320 (registered PK-TLB) at Jakarta Airport, Indonesia was caught on camera. A ground staffer, most likely the redcap, saluted the crew for a safe flight while ground staff were moving away the mobile stairs from the aircraft. 

Unaware of the gap that lied ahead of him, he fell a few meters onto the tarmac. Social media comments indicate that the agent didn’t sustain life threatening injuries.

Airport authorities have started an investigation into the mishap and assured to take measures to prevent future accidents.

