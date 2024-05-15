Caught on camera: ground staffer falls during turnaround TransNusa Airbus A320

A shocking incident during turnaround of a TransNusa Airbus A320 (registered PK-TLB) at Jakarta Airport, Indonesia was caught on camera. A ground staffer, most likely the redcap, saluted the crew for a safe flight while ground staff were moving away the mobile stairs from the aircraft.
Unaware of the gap that lied ahead of him, he fell a few meters onto the tarmac. Social media comments indicate that the agent didn’t sustain life threatening injuries.
