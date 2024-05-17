Embraer, Eve Air Mobility, and Groupe ADP strengthen operations at Paris-Le Bourget Airport

Embraer, Eve Air Mobility (Eve), and Groupe ADP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at innovation and sustainable development to shape the future of low-carbon aviation in and around Paris-Le Bourget Airport, Europe’s leading business aviation airport.

Key Points:

Focus Areas: The MoU emphasises innovation and sustainability, with a focus on preparing for the future of low-carbon aviation. It strengthens Embraer’s operations and its facility at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. Enhanced Capabilities: The collaboration includes the creation of new capabilities to enhance Embraer’s aircraft maintenance operations, prepare for the future Energia family, and support the development of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations with eVTOL. Paris-Le Bourget as an Innovative Cluster: This collaboration further establishes Paris-Le Bourget as an innovative aeronautical cluster and a pioneering airport in decarbonised aviation.

Specific Plans:

Embraer Services & Support: Plans to design and transfer current facilities to a new maintenance building to optimise capacity. The new facility aims for advanced standards in low-carbon construction and energy self-sufficiency, more than doubling the unit’s capacity.

Intends to work with Groupe ADP to prepare for eVTOL operations, including training, maintenance, ground handling services, and facilitating potential demonstration flights. Groupe ADP: Will provide expertise to support future operations of the Energia aircraft family at Paris-Le Bourget, including the study of a hydrogen infrastructure. Embraer’s Energia programme features concept aircraft models with hybrid-electric and hydrogen-electric propulsion.

Statements:

Edward Arkwright, Deputy CEO of Groupe ADP: Expresses pride in the partnership, highlighting the potential for advancing the transition to low-carbon aviation at Paris-Le Bourget.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of all parties to advancing sustainable aviation solutions and fostering innovation in the industry.