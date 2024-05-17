First direct flight between Calgary and Iceland

16 May marks a significant milestone as Keflavik Airport welcomes Canadian airline WestJet into its airport community with the launch of its inaugural flights between Calgary, Alberta, and Keflavik.

New Direct Destination: Angela Avery, WestJet Group’s Executive Vice-President, Chief People, Corporate, and Sustainability Officer, highlighted Iceland’s captivating and diverse landscape as a new direct destination in their European network. WestJet is the sole airline connecting Iceland to Calgary, operating Boeing aircraft on this route four times a week until mid-October. Partnership: Sveinbjörn Indriðason, CEO of Keflavik Airport operator Isavia, expressed anticipation for WestJet to become a valued partner in the future, emphasizing the significance of this route in advancing their vision of global connectivity. Aircraft and Schedule: WestJet operates a Boeing 737MAX aircraft between Calgary and Keflavik four times a week until mid-October, providing travellers with a convenient and efficient way to explore both destinations. Mutual Commitment to Connectivity: Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, commended WestJet on its inaugural non-stop route, emphasizing the mutual commitment to global connectivity that this new route represents. Interline Agreement: Enhanced by an interline agreement with Icelandair, WestJet’s service to Reykjavik enables guests to seamlessly travel across Icelandair and WestJet’s networks with a single boarding pass, streamlined check-in, and baggage checked to their final destination.

The launch of this direct route not only provides travellers with new opportunities to explore both destinations but also strengthens the connectivity between Canada and Iceland, fostering tourism and business exchanges.