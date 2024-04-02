Life of a child saved on Ryanair flight bound for Canary Islands

On Monday afternoon, April 1, the crew of Ryanair flight FR7128, departing from Dublin, Ireland en route to Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain had to urgently request medical assistance on the ground due to a four-year-old child experiencing a medical emergency on board.

Air traffic control prioritized the landing of the Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-GJS). Once on the ground, emergency personnel from the Canarian Emergency Service (SUC) were able to stabilize the child, who was then transported to Fuerteventura General Hospital.

