KLM faces operational loss in first quarter amidst strong ticket demand

Despite strong ticket demand, KLM Group experienced a tough first quarter, posting revenues of €2.7 billion against an operational loss of €290 million.

Fleet deployability issues, exacerbated by worldwide supply chain problems, led to longer maintenance times and increased costs. KLM aims to stabilise operations by hiring additional engineers and pilots while focusing on reducing costs.

Passenger numbers reached 7.5 million for KLM and 1.8 million for Transavia. To improve profit margins, KLM plans to reduce labour costs and scrutinise investments.