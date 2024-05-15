Austrian Airlines welcomes first Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Austrian Airlines has welcomed its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Vienna, coming from storage in Teruel with its new registration OE-LPL. The inaugural flight is already scheduled for Friday, 17 May.

This new addition marks a fleet renewal effort, replacing ageing Boeing 767s and 777s. The airline aims to have a complete fleet of 787s by 2028. The first aircraft, received from Bamboo Airlines, has been in operation since 2020 after delivery to Hainan Airlines. It is configured with 294 seats across three cabins. It flew to Vienna in an all-white livery.

Initially, the 787 will fly from Vienna to Frankfurt for pilot training, with plans to expand its services, including routes to the US like New York JFK and Chicago. Austrian plans to significantly increase 787 flights, with a notable expansion in June, including additional routes to Germany and increased services to the US.