Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft celebrates 100th anniversary

On May 19, 1924, Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft (BFG) was established, marking its centenary this year. Initially operating Tempelhof Airport and later Tegel Airport, BFG played a significant role in Berlin’s aviation history.

To commemorate its legacy, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) has released a historical outline titled “From Tempelhof and Tegel to the World: The History of Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft.” The publication, authored by Anselm Weyer, explores BFG’s journey from its founding to its merger with FBB in 2021, featuring historical photographs and anecdotes.

Aletta von Massenbach, Chairwoman of FBB, reflects on BFG’s impact on Berlin’s aviation landscape, from its inception to the closure of Tempelhof and Tegel airports.