Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft celebrates 100th anniversary

André Orban
Old departure 1955Soon after civil air traffic began, Tempelhof Airport became the destination of all those who left their home in the East in order to be able to start a new life in freedom in the West. The land route is closed to them, and so the airport becomes an island of hope for them August 10, 1955 Photo: Berlin Airports Archive

On May 19, 1924, Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft (BFG) was established, marking its centenary this year. Initially operating Tempelhof Airport and later Tegel Airport, BFG played a significant role in Berlin’s aviation history.

To commemorate its legacy, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) has released a historical outline titled “From Tempelhof and Tegel to the World: The History of Berliner Flughafen-Gesellschaft.” The publication, authored by Anselm Weyer, explores BFG’s journey from its founding to its merger with FBB in 2021, featuring historical photographs and anecdotes.

Aletta von Massenbach, Chairwoman of FBB, reflects on BFG’s impact on Berlin’s aviation landscape, from its inception to the closure of Tempelhof and Tegel airports.

