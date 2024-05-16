Belgian Air Force’s first F-35A takes maiden flight

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Belgian Air Force F-35A maiden flight © @gfontana767 on Instragram

On May 14, 2024, Belgium’s third F-35A, designated AY-03, completed its inaugural flight from Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth facility in Texas.

The aircraft, adorned with Belgium’s flag and tail code FL003, showcased coloured roundels reminiscent of the country’s national symbols. This follows a trend seen in other air forces, such as Denmark and Poland, who opted for subdued national markings.

The initial batch of Belgian F-35As, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is undergoing testing and will be stationed initially at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. They are slated to be delivered in the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) configuration, essential for future upgrades and enhancements.

