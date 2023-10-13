Aer Lingus celebrates Irish rugby fans, plans 30 flights to Paris for quarter-finals

Aer Lingus is celebrating Irish rugby supporters, often referred to as the ’16th Player,’ as they head to the quarter-finals in France. They surprised passengers in the 16th row of Flight EI 524 from Dublin to Paris Charles de Gaulle with #16 Irish Rugby jerseys as a token of appreciation for their support.

Following Ireland’s win over Scotland, there was a massive 2,222% increase in flight demand to Paris, leading Aer Lingus to add 1,381 additional seats. They will operate 30 flights for the quarter-finals, and due to high demand, some flights will use larger aircraft. Aer Lingus plans to fly thousands of Irish supporters to Stade de France to boost the ‘Home Advantage’ of the 16th Player for the Irish team.