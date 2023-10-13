Avianca the world’s most punctual airline for the fourth consecutive month

Avianca Airlines has been named the world’s most punctual airline for the fourth consecutive month, according to Cirium’s rankings. In September 2023, they achieved an On Time Performance (OTP) indicator of 89.9%, with over 17,000 flights operated.

Avianca has consistently been in the top five punctual airlines throughout the year, ranking second in July and first in August and September. The airline attributes this success to the dedication of its 13,000 employees and invites industry stakeholders to collaborate to maintain punctual service. They also emphasised the need for cooperation in meeting increased capacity directives for the upcoming summer season at Bogota’s El Dorado Airport (Colombia).