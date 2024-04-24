Etihad unveils Airbus A380 service to Paris, introducing luxury flying experience

Etihad Airways is set to launch its A380 service on the Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG route starting November 1, 2024, making Paris the third major city to enjoy the A380 experience after London and New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, highlighted Paris’ style and ambiance as a perfect fit for their iconic A380 aircraft, emphasising their commitment to delivering top-notch comfort and service across all cabin classes.

The A380 brings a luxurious touch to air travel, offering enhanced amenities and comfort across Economy, Business Studios™, and First Apartments. Notably, the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, featuring a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom with a shower at 40,000 feet, accompanied by dedicated Etihad cabin crew service.

Passengers across all classes can enjoy premium amenities, gourmet cuisine, and unparalleled comfort, reaffirming Etihad’s dedication to providing a premium travel experience for both leisure and corporate travellers, while also facilitating business connections and travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond.