Record-breaking passenger traffic at Katowice airport: best September in airport’s history

Katowice International Airport in Poland experienced record-breaking passenger traffic in September 2023, marking the best ninth month in the airport’s history. A total of 706,036 passengers were served, surpassing the previous record set in September 2018. During this period, regular flights by carriers such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti/Lufthansa saw 278,975 passengers, with the most popular routes being Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Frankfurt, and Eindhoven.

In September 2023, 426,048 passengers flew on charter flights, primarily to destinations like Antalya, Hurghada, Rhodes, Marsa Alam, and Zakynthos. The month saw 5,200 aircraft operations at Katowice Airport.

Looking at the performance for the first three quarters of 2023, the airport served 4,484,592 passengers, reaching four million passengers in a year’s span on September 10th, a historical milestone. Regular flights accounted for 2,248,607 passengers, with Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Eindhoven, and Frankfurt being the most frequented destinations. Charter flights transported 2,220,157 passengers, primarily to Antalya, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Rhodes, and Heraklion. During this period, 35,647 aircraft operations were recorded.

The President of the Board of The Upper Silesian Aviation Group, Artur Tomasik, anticipates further growth, with expectations to handle over 6 million travellers in the upcoming year, aiming for a 2023 total of approximately 5.5 million passengers.