Air Tahiti Nui simplifies US travel with TSA PreCheck programme enrollment

Air Tahiti Nui has joined the TSA PreCheck programme, providing simplified security screenings for passengers travelling from the United States. Since March 26, travellers on Air Tahiti Nui flights can enjoy streamlined security checks in over 200 US airports.

TSA PreCheck offers significant benefits, including keeping shoes, belts, and lightweight jackets on during security checks, as well as not needing to remove laptops, liquids, and food from carry-on bags. This programme aims to enhance the travel experience, with 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers waiting less than 10 minutes in dedicated airport security lines. Passengers can apply for TSA PreCheck online and select enrollment providers IDEMIA or Telos for a quick and easy process.

Eligible US citizens and permanent residents receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN), allowing them to use TSA PreCheck lanes at participating airports nationwide. Air Tahiti Nui travellers can now benefit from this convenience when flying from Los Angeles and Seattle to Tahiti or Paris during the summer season.