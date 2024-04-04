JetBlue expands transatlantic service to Paris with launch of daily nonstop flight from Boston

JetBlue has expanded its transatlantic service to Paris with the launch of daily nonstop flights from Boston, departing from Boston Logan International Airport. This new route complements JetBlue’s existing service from New York’s JFK Airport and strengthens its transatlantic offerings from its Boston focus city.

The airline aims to provide more choices for New England customers travelling to Europe, offering daily service to Paris, London, Amsterdam, and seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.

The daily flights between Boston and Paris will be operated with JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, featuring 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats, and a sleek Airspace cabin interior. JetBlue plans to add a second daily flight from JFK to Paris starting in June.

To celebrate the launch, JetBlue is offering limited roundtrip fares starting at $599 and €499 in core, and $2,499 and €1,999 in Mint. Customers can book these fares directly through jetblue.com, where they can access the airline’s best and lowest fares, earn TrueBlue points, enjoy seat selections, and benefit from 24/7 customer service.