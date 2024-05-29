Passengers evacuate after bomb scare on IndiGo flight

Bart Noëth
A bomb scare on board an IndiGo flight on Tuesday morning, where the crew decided to evacuate the 176 passengers and crew members after the discovery of a note with a threat in the lavatory. 

The incident happened at Delhi Airport, for a scheduled domestic flight to Varanasi.

In a clip that appeared on social media, passengers can be seen leaving the aircraft.

