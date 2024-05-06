Airbus confirms IndiGo’s order for 30 A350 aircraft

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, secures a significant milestone by ordering 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking its foray into long-haul destinations.

This strategic move aligns with India’s burgeoning international travel market and underscores the A350’s suitability for fulfilling the country’s long-range travel aspirations. The order reflects IndiGo’s enduring trust in Airbus and reaffirms the A350’s position as the premier choice for long-haul air travel.

With this expansion, IndiGo aims to solidify its position as a key global aviation player while enhancing connectivity for Indian travellers. Airbus celebrates this milestone, highlighting its longstanding partnership with India and the transformative impact of its aircraft on the country’s civil aviation sector.

The A350’s cutting-edge design and efficiency promise unparalleled standards of comfort and sustainability, further bolstering IndiGo’s growth trajectory in the international market.