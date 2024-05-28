Air France reveals luxurious new cabins for Embraer 190 fleet

On May 28, 2024, Air France unveiled its new, upscale cabins for the Embraer 190 aircraft operated by its regional subsidiary HOP! at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg. The first refurbished aircraft will debut in autumn 2024, as part of Air France’s strategy to standardize and elevate its short and medium-haul offerings.

Enhanced Comfort and Innovation

The new cabins will feature 110 seats in a 2-2 configuration, upholstered in leather with ergonomic foam for superior comfort. Each seat will recline up to three inches and include a 46 cm seat pan, tray table, ample storage, removable armrests, and a coat hook. The headrests will be height-adjustable with wings. Additionally, seats will have retractable holders for smartphones or tablets, USB A and C ports, and double cup holders.

Exclusive Business Class Features

Business class passengers will be seated at the front, separated by a mobile curtain for added privacy and comfort. From January 2025, an empty seat next to each Business class passenger will enhance their travel experience.

Elegant Cabin Design

Mirroring the design of the Airbus A220, the Embraer 190 cabins will feature Air France’s signature colours—blue, white, and red. The seats will have symmetrical stitching with grey embroidery, and the headrests will be marked with the airline’s trademark accent. The cabin walls and carpets will reflect Parisian elegance, inspired by Haussmannian architecture.

Environmentally Conscious Design

Designed by French manufacturer Expliseat and high-end market designer Andrea Mocellin, the new seats are made from lightweight carbon fibre and titanium. They incorporate recycled materials and minimize plastic use. Each seat is 30% lighter than current models, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, aligning with Air France’s sustainability goals.

The seats will be manufactured in Angers, France, and the refurbishment process will begin at the HOP! maintenance site in Clermont-Ferrand after summer 2024.