IndiGo makes strategic move with 30 Airbus A350 orders for long-haul expansion

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, ventures into the wide-body aircraft segment with an order of 30 Airbus A350-900s, signalling its ambition to capture a larger share of the international travel market.

With deliveries set to commence in 2027 and options for 70 more A350s, the deal, valued at over $9 billion, reflects IndiGo’s commitment to meet the growing demand for air travel in India. The airline aims to tap into the surge in international air traffic, bypassing Gulf carriers to reach destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, and the Far East.

By doubling its capacity and expanding its network globally, IndiGo seeks to solidify its position as a key player in the aviation industry. This strategic move follows IndiGo’s recent expansion into new international markets and underscores its partnership with Airbus, bolstering its existing fleet of narrow-body planes.