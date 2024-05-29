Lufthansa to reintroduce hot drinks on European flights

Lufthansa is set to reintroduce complimentary coffee and tea service in Economy Class on its European flights, launching a trial for this initiative in the summer season. A few years ago, the German airline had switched to a buy-on-board menu, but it is now gradually reversing this decision, as reported by Dutch aviation news website Luchtvaartnieuws.

In recent years, Lufthansa only offered water and a small chocolate free of charge, but the new plan includes free coffee and tea. Soft drinks, alcohol, snacks, and meals will still require payment.

This change applies solely to flights within Europe and surrounding countries. On long-haul flights, beverages have always remained complimentary.

Previously, competitor British Airways also decided to improve its service by offering free water and snacks, as well as coffee and tea on the longest medium-haul flights.

Both the British and German airlines received negative feedback from customers following their switch to a buy-on-board model for European flights. Passengers felt that this left little distinction between these airlines and low-cost carriers.

Of the three major Western European network airlines, Air France-KLM has been the only one to consistently offer free drinks and snacks on short and medium-haul flights. The French-Dutch airline group also provides complimentary soft drinks and alcohol.

However, the most luxurious service within Europe is offered by airlines from the southeast, such as Aegean Airlines and Turkish Airlines, where passengers on European flights often receive a full hot meal.