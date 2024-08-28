Iberojet launches new charter flights connecting Madrid with Tashkent and Urgench, Uzbekistan

Spanish airline Iberojet has announced the introduction of biweekly charter flights between Madrid and two cities in Uzbekistan, Tashkent and Urgench.

The first flight to Tashkent will depart on September 2, followed by flights to Urgench starting on September 8. These new routes will be operated using Airbus A330 aircraft, offering enhanced connectivity between Spain and Uzbekistan.

This expansion is part of a broader trend of increasing international air travel to Uzbekistan, following similar moves by airlines like World2Fly, LOT Polish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Turkish AJet earlier this year.