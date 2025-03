Ryanair has set a new record, becoming the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a single year. The milestone was marked by Maria Cornelia Vos (84), who flew from Fuerteventura to Madrid on 26 March.

CEO Michael O’Leary celebrated the achievement, highlighting that Ryanair passengers collectively saved €5 billion compared to competitor fares. The airline reinforces its position as Europe’s leading low-cost carrier.