Ryanair CEO advocates limiting airport alcohol consumption to two drinks

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has called for stricter regulations on alcohol consumption in airports, proposing that passengers be limited to a maximum of two alcoholic drinks before boarding flights.

In a recent interview with the BBC, O’Leary expressed concern over the rising number of incidents involving disruptive and violent behaviour from intoxicated passengers, often exacerbated by the consumption of other substances.

Drawing parallels to drunk driving laws, O’Leary questioned why intoxicated individuals are still permitted to board aircraft, highlighting the safety risks posed to both crew and fellow passengers. He noted that while identifying inebriated passengers at boarding gates is challenging—especially within groups—airlines must take proactive measures to address the issue.

Ryanair has already implemented precautions on certain routes, such as flights to Ibiza, where staff conduct checks of hand luggage to prevent the carrying and consumption of excessive alcohol onboard. O’Leary’s comments underscore the need for industry-wide action to ensure safer and more comfortable air travel experiences.