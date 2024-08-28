Koala Airlines aims to shake up Australia’s airline industry

Koala Airlines, a new Melbourne-based budget carrier, plans to enter the Australian market, aiming to lower domestic ticket prices and challenge the dominance of Qantas and Virgin.

The airline, which emerged from a rebranding of Desert Air Safaris, has unveiled its management team, logo, and a potential fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Koala Airlines intends to carve out a unique niche in the industry, differentiating itself from previous competitors like Rex and Bonza, which recently went into administration.

While details about its launch date and routes remain unclear, the airline promises to bring innovation and excellence to Australia’s aviation landscape.