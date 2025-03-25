Iberia expands long-haul network with new routes to Orlando, Recife, and Fortaleza

Iberia will launch three new long-haul routes in its winter 2025-2026 season, adding Orlando (USA) in October, Recife (Brazil) in December, and Fortaleza (Brazil) in January 2026.

Orlando flights begin on October 26 with four weekly frequencies using A330 aircraft, offering over 46,000 seats for the season.

Recife service starts December 13 with three weekly flights, increasing to five in February 2026.

Fortaleza flights launch January 19, 2026, with three weekly services, increasing to four in February.

The Brazilian routes will be operated with the fuel-efficient A321XLR, featuring Business and Economy cabins. Iberia’s expansion strengthens its position in Brazil, adding to its existing flights to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.