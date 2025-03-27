Iberia and Aerolíneas Argentinas partner to enhance Spain-Argentina connectivity

Iberia and Aerolíneas Argentinas have signed a new agreement enabling seamless travel between 37 destinations in Argentina and 29 in Spain with a single ticket.

Effective 27 March 2025, passengers will enjoy easier connections through Ezeiza and Aeroparque (Buenos Aires) and Madrid-Barajas T4, eliminating the need for separate bookings. Key destinations include Córdoba, Mendoza, Ushuaia, Barcelona, Valencia, and Bilbao.

Aerolíneas Argentinas President Fabián Lombardo emphasised the cultural and business ties between the nations, while Iberia CEO Marco Sansavini highlighted the improved options for the 2,000 daily travellers between Buenos Aires and Madrid.