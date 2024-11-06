Emirates resumes daily service to Edinburgh, boosting Scottish connectivity and trade

Emirates has resumed daily flights to Edinburgh, Scotland, for the first time since 2020, marking its eighth UK destination. The returning Boeing 777 service was celebrated with a Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performance, welcoming travellers back with a unique cultural experience. This daily Edinburgh service complements Emirates’ existing A380 route to Glasgow, offering Scottish passengers 14 weekly flights to and from the UAE.

The reinstated route supports Scottish tourism, attracting international visitors, particularly from Australia and India, while also strengthening trade by offering 16 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight for key exports like salmon and whisky.

Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim emphasised the importance of the UK market, noting that the airline will soon introduce its A350 aircraft with Premium Economy and upgraded Business Class options. Edinburgh Airport’s CEO, Gordon Dewar, praised the enhanced connectivity, which benefits both leisure and business travellers with seamless access to over 140 global destinations.

With 133 weekly flights across the UK, Emirates continues to expand its presence, recently earning awards for its superior in-flight service, customer satisfaction, and world-class amenities.