Air Canada expands European network with new Montreal-Edinburgh route by Boeing 737 MAX

Air Canada is adding a new summer route between Montreal and Edinburgh, along with increased frequencies to Paris, Athens, and Rome to meet rising travel demand.

Key Highlights

? New Montreal-Edinburgh service (3x weekly, June 26–Sept 6)

? Boosted flights to Paris (24 weekly from Canada)

? Expanded service to Athens (20 weekly from Canada)

? Extended peak schedule to Rome (up to 3 daily flights)

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s EVP of Revenue & Network Planning, stated:

“We are excited to offer the only non-stop flights between Montreal and Edinburgh, connecting Scotland to Canada’s second-largest metro area.”

The Montreal-Edinburgh flights will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX, offering Premium Economy and Economy cabins.