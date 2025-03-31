Air Canada expands European network with new Montreal-Edinburgh route by Boeing 737 MAX

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX

Air Canada is adding a new summer route between Montreal and Edinburgh, along with increased frequencies to Paris, Athens, and Rome to meet rising travel demand.

Key Highlights

? New Montreal-Edinburgh service (3x weekly, June 26–Sept 6)
? Boosted flights to Paris (24 weekly from Canada)
? Expanded service to Athens (20 weekly from Canada)
? Extended peak schedule to Rome (up to 3 daily flights)

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s EVP of Revenue & Network Planning, stated:
“We are excited to offer the only non-stop flights between Montreal and Edinburgh, connecting Scotland to Canada’s second-largest metro area.”

The Montreal-Edinburgh flights will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX, offering Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.