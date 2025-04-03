Emirates launches Courier Express, treating packages like passengers

Emirates has unveiled Emirates Courier Express, a premium door-to-door delivery service leveraging its global network and 250+ aircraft for faster, more direct cross-border shipments.

Key Features

Passenger-Style Logistics : Packages travel directly from origin to destination, skipping traditional hub-and-spoke delays.

Speed & Reliability : Average delivery time under 48 hours with next-day and two-day premium options.

Global Reach : Initially serving seven markets (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa, UK) with expansion plans underway.

Integrated Network : Emirates’ fleet and trusted ground partners ensure seamless customs clearance and last-mile delivery.

Smart Digital Platform: Real-time tracking, advanced tech integration, and custom shipping solutions for businesses.

“This is an evolution in how goods move globally,” said Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo. “We are setting a new benchmark for express delivery by challenging industry norms and innovating at scale.”

With flexible service levels, cost stability, and tailored solutions, Emirates Courier Express aims to revolutionise express logistics worldwide.