airBaltic expands codeshare partnership with Lufthansa for enhanced German connectivity

airBaltic has extended its codeshare partnership with Lufthansa, effective November 6, 2024, allowing travellers to book flights under airBaltic’s code (BT) on six additional Lufthansa routes within Germany from Munich to Bremen, Cologne Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, and Stuttgart.

This expansion, building on the partnership established in 2020, provides airBaltic passengers greater flexibility and travel options in Germany, a key market for the airline.

Lufthansa will continue to place its code (LH) on airBaltic routes from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius to Munich, enhancing connectivity between the Baltic and Germany.